Nov 10 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd

* company entered into mou with devin capital

* mou in relation to proposed setting up of qianhai zhongrun emerging industry m&a private investment funds

* deal for aggregate size of rmb1 billion

* duration of each buyout fund is expected to be five (5) years.

* Size of first buyout fund is expected to be rmb100 million