Nov 10 Parmalat SpA :

* 9-month net turnover (net revenue) 4.63 billion euros ($5.03 billion) versus 4.74 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 106.8 million euros versus 106.8 million euros a year ago

* For 2016, Parmalat estimates call for growth of about 2-3 percent for net revenue and more than 10 percent for EBITDA

* There continue to be uncertainties in the Latin America area, specifically regarding Brazil, which could affect the area's growth estimates for future years Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)