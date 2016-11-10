UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Landi Renzo SpA :
* 9-month turnover 131.7 million euros ($143.38 million) versus 145.6 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 17.5 million euros versus loss 11.2 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2016 guidance of turnover between 180 million and 190 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 4 million and 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources