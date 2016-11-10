Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 AAT Holding SA :
* Q3 revenue 48.6 million zlotys ($12.08 million) versus 47.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 4.7 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 7.4 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0238 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)