BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Towerstream Corp :
* Towerstream- commencing nov 8, co entered into a series of agreements by which $5 million of company's senior secured debt was cancelled - sec filing
* Towerstream Corp - balance of senior debt matures and is due October 2019
* On November 9, entered into a registration rights agreement
* Titanium Corporation reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015