BRIEF-Constellation Brands names Bill Newlands as chief operating officer
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Brown Capital Management reports 8.70 pct passive stake in Zoe's Kitchen Inc as of Oct 31 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eWankR) Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016