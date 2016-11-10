Nov 10 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Pinnacle, through DCT Holdings, made an offer to Datacentrix to acquire 100 pct of issued ordinary share capital of Datacentrix

* Consideration payable by DCT Holdings to Datacentrix will be 6.65 rand per Datacentrix share to be settled in cash, about 541 mln rand in total

* Pinnacle and Datacentrix believe proposed deal will give greater penetration into large corporate clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)