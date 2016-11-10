BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Lannett Company Inc
* James flynn reports 5.43 percent passive stake in lannett company inc as of november 8 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2eFtqPg Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Titanium Corporation reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: