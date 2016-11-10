BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Nikkei:
* Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd sent layoff notices effective Dec. 10 to 560 crew members, or nearly half the company's South Korean workforce - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2emjsHo) Further company coverage:
* Titanium Corporation reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: