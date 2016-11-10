UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Bricorama SA :
* Q3 revenue 183.8 million euros ($199.90 million) versus 190.1 million euros year ago
* Group expects growth in 2016 revenue of around 0.5 pct to 1 pct compared to 2015 and a stable operational result Source text: bit.ly/2eNIJZo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources