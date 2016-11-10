Nov 10 Viadeo SA :

* 9-month revenue 12.3 million euros ($13.38 million) versus 18.6 million euros year ago

* Asks for suspension of shares

* At the moment it seems improbable that we shall secure new financing sources and we are looking for alternative solutions - CEO

* Current shareholders should currently consider Viadeo shares as a speculative investment - CEO Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNE5pkgQj] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)