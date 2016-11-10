BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Nov 10 IQ Partners SA :
* Q3 revenue 25,000 zlotys ($6,211.33)versus 3.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 101,000 zlotys versus loss of 279,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0249 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila giant Jose Cuervo will seek to raise over $706.5 million in a delayed initial public offering, with Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings taking a 20 percent piece of the offer, according to an investor presentation seen on Wednesday.
* Carolina financial corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: