* At September 30 occupancy rate of 97.82 pct versus 98.44 percent as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Fair value of investment properties as of September 30 2016 of 245.2 million euros ($266.80 million) versus 218.8 million euros as of December 30, 2015

* Company expects to be able to achieve a higher net current result per share in 2016 than in 2015

* Qrf expects to pay a gross dividend of 1.32-1.34 euro per share for 2016 financial year