BRIEF-Constellation Brands names Bill Newlands as chief operating officer
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
Nov 10 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Adds Akron-Canton airport to its network, with start of nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Tampa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016