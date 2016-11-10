Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Shimizu corp will enter the electricity business in april 2018 with plans to offer fully renewable energy by the early 2020s - nikkei

* Shimizu is initially aiming for about 1.5 billion yen in sales from delivering about 20,000kw across the region encompassing greater tokyo - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2fhfoYc) Further company coverage: