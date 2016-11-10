BRIEF-Constellation Brands names Bill Newlands as chief operating officer
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Shimizu corp will enter the electricity business in april 2018 with plans to offer fully renewable energy by the early 2020s - nikkei
* Shimizu is initially aiming for about 1.5 billion yen in sales from delivering about 20,000kw across the region encompassing greater tokyo - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2fhfoYc) Further company coverage:
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016