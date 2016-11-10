Nov 10 Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp:

* Casino Rama Resort targeted by cyberattack

* Casino Rama Resort cyberattack resulted in theft of customer, employee, vendor information by "anonymous threat agent"

* Hacker claims to have accessed info including Casino Rama Resort IT info, financial reports respecting hotel, casino

* Hacker claims to have accessed information including security incident reports, Casino Rama Resort email, patron credit inquiries

* Hacker claims to have accessed employee info including payroll data, terminations, social insurance numbers, dates of birth

* Hacker claims employee information dates from 2004 to 2016, and some other categories of information date back to 2007

* There is no indication that hacker continues to have access to system

