BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Nov 10 Gruppo Mutuionline SpA :
* 9-month revenue 98.5 million euros ($107.11 million) versus 84.3 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit 16.0 million euros versus 17.2 million euros a year ago
* 9-month attributable net profit 14.0 million euros versus 15.5 million euros a year ago
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila giant Jose Cuervo will seek to raise over $706.5 million in a delayed initial public offering, with Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings taking a 20 percent piece of the offer, according to an investor presentation seen on Wednesday.
* Carolina financial corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock