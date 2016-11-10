Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Cad IT SpA :
* Q3 production value 13.2 million euros ($14.36 million) versus 14.4 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit 0.40 million euros versus 0.36 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)