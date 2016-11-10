Nov 10 Tesla Motors Inc :

* In response to Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA)'s suggestion that using "autopilot" is misleading, co worked on survey on how Tesla owners perceive autopilot

* Ninety eight percent customers surveyed said they understand when using autopilot, the driver is expected to maintain control of the vehicle at all times