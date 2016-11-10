UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 United Auto Workers President
* Says will work with Trump to renegotiate NAFTA
* Says pleased TPP trade deal is "dead on arrival."
* Says "prepared to talk" with Trump about trade
* Says Trump "position on trade is right on."
* Says infrastructure bill "one of the most important things we can do."
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources