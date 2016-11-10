Nov 11 Seeka Ltd

* Seeka limited - seeka settles insurance claim, updates earnings guidance

*

* Under settlement seeka will receive approximately $3.6m plus gst

* Seeka - net profit after tax guidance for 2016 including insurance settlement is accordingly increased from between $7.0m and $8.0m to between $9.5m and $10.6m

* 2016 forecast earnings per share to between $0.59 and $0.66

* Seeka ltd - reached agreement with insurers for settlement of insurance claim for losses associated with mitigation efforts after fire at Oakside facility

