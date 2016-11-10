Nov 10 Mcbc Holdings Inc

* Mastercraft reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results

* for fiscal year ending june 30, 2017, co says continued growth in adjusted ebitda margin with a forecast in low 19 percent range

* For fiscal year ending june 30, 2017, mastercraft reiterates its forecast for net sales growth in low- to mid-single digits

* Qtrly net sales increased 8.4 percent compared to prior-year q1

* Q1 shr view $0.36 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $60.7 mln vs I/B/E/S view $59.8 mln

* Q1 shr $0.38