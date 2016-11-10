BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Vantiv Inc
* Vantiv announces agreement to acquire moneris solutions usa
* Deal for $425 million
* Vantiv inc- expects acquisition to have an immaterial impact on its 2016 results and be accretive to its pro forma adjusted net income in 2017
* Vantiv inc - vantiv will begin servicing moneris usa's merchants and other business relationships, including its relationship with BMO harris bank
* Vantiv will fund transaction with cash-on-hand
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.