BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Third Point LLC
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 45.3 percent to 5.5 million Class A shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 37.5 percent to 550,000 class a capital stock shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in General Dynamics Corp from 355,100 shares to 1.4 million shares
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 4.0 million shares in Williams Companies Inc
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Devon Energy Corp
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Danaher Corp by 16.9 percent to 4.5 million shares
* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 31 percent to 1 million Class A shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in S&P Global Inc by 25.0 percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: