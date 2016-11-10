Nov 10 Walt Disney Co :

* Expect to return to growth in 2018 - conf call

* Expects to deliver modest eps growth in fiscal 2017 - conf call

* We fully expect to return to more robust growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond - CFO on conf call

* Election results suggest corporate tax rate likely to be addressed sooner rather than later - CEO on conf call

* Impact of Hurricane Matthew on Q1 operating income to be about $40 million - conf call