BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse
Nov 10 Walt Disney Co :
* Expect to return to growth in 2018 - conf call
* Expects to deliver modest eps growth in fiscal 2017 - conf call
* We fully expect to return to more robust growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond - CFO on conf call
* Election results suggest corporate tax rate likely to be addressed sooner rather than later - CEO on conf call
* Impact of Hurricane Matthew on Q1 operating income to be about $40 million - conf call Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.