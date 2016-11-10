BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Brookfield Asset Management :
* Underwriters have exercised their option to increase size of offering to 12 million class a preferred shares, series 46
* Preferred shares, series 46 will be issued at a price of C$25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of C$300 million
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing