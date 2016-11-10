BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 IBI Group Inc
* Q3 2016 revenue increased by 5.2% over q3 2015 to $88.2 million
* Reaffirming forecast of $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: