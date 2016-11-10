Nov 10 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated capital group, inc. Announces changes to management team

* Associated capital group inc says effective immediately, douglas jamieson has been named president and chief executive officer of company

* Associated capital group inc says jamieson will succeed marc gabelli and mario gabelli as president and chief executive officer, respectively

* Associated capital group -co will reorganize operating entities to segregate investment advisory business from institutional research services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: