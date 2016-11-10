BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated capital group, inc. Announces changes to management team
* Associated capital group inc says effective immediately, douglas jamieson has been named president and chief executive officer of company
* Associated capital group inc says jamieson will succeed marc gabelli and mario gabelli as president and chief executive officer, respectively
* Associated capital group -co will reorganize operating entities to segregate investment advisory business from institutional research services business
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.