Nov 10 General Electric Co :

* General Electric Co - on November 4, 2016 elected Steven M. Mollenkopf to company's board of directors

* General Electric Co - Mollenkopf is chief executive officer and a director of Qualcomm Incorporated - SEC filing

* In connection with election of Mollenkopf, board of directors increased its size from 16 to 17 directors