Nov 10 BNC Bancorp :

* BNC Bancorp- on November 10, 2016, co entered into a second amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated November 14, 2014- SEC filing

* Co amended credit agreement to extend maturity date from November 12, 2016 to November 11, 2017

* Says co was required to pay an upfront fee equal to 0.50 pct of revolving commitment in connection with amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))