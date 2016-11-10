BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 BNC Bancorp :
* BNC Bancorp- on November 10, 2016, co entered into a second amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated November 14, 2014- SEC filing
* Co amended credit agreement to extend maturity date from November 12, 2016 to November 11, 2017
* Says co was required to pay an upfront fee equal to 0.50 pct of revolving commitment in connection with amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: