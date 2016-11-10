BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Varian Medical Systems reports results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
Nov 10 Coach Inc :
* Coach Inc - shareholders voted against consideration of proposal entitled "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030" - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Varian Medical Systems reports results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index closed near an all-time high on Wednesday, as higher bond yields boosted financial stocks and energy shares gained in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's clearing the way for construction of two oil pipelines.
* ServiceNow reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016