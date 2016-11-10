BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Third Point LLC:
* Takes 2.3 mln shares stake in Dell Technologies - SEC filing
* Takes 2.1 mln class A shares stake in Visa Inc - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: