Nov 10 Third Point LLC:

* Takes 2.3 mln shares stake in Dell Technologies - SEC filing

* Takes 2.1 mln class A shares stake in Visa Inc - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5