Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to $650 million - sec filing

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters for IPO

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to apply to list common stock on NYSE under symbol "WRD"

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to use proceeds from offering to fund remaining portion of Burleson North Acquisition purchase price

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Also to use proceeds to repay in full, terminate co's revolving credit facility and Esquisto revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2eGeTDb)