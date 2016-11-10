Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to
$650 million - sec filing
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Barclays, BofA
Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Wells Fargo
Securities are underwriters for IPO
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to apply to
list common stock on NYSE under symbol "WRD"
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to use
proceeds from offering to fund remaining portion of Burleson
North Acquisition purchase price
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Also to use proceeds
to repay in full, terminate co's revolving credit facility and
Esquisto revolving credit facility
Source text: (bit.ly/2eGeTDb)