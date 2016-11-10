Nov 10 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement
dated as of Nov 9, 2016
* Polaris Industries - credit agreement provides for
increase of $250 million in size of 5-year delayed draw term
loan credit facility provided for by existing credit agreement
to $750 million
* Polaris Industries -$600 million five-year senior
revolving credit facility provided for by existing credit
agreement remains unchanged- sec filing
* Polaris Industries - credit agreement provides for
increase of $125 million in amount by which co may request
facility be increased from $550 million to $675 million
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fGdv87]
