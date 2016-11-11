BRIEF-Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
* Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
Nov 11 JSP Property Pcl
* qtrly net loss 85.2 million baht versus net profit of 149.2 million baht Source text (bit.ly/2g1PGrV) Further company coverage:
* Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax
* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent losses