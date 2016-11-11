BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Cipla Ltd
* CiplaQCIL board evaluating IPO, Renaissance Capital (Kenya) appointed as official book runner Source text: bit.ly/2fGyIMU Further company coverage:
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.