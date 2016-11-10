BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Nov 11 Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd :
* Pill signs production contract with monash antibody technologies facility
* Contract to produce custom antibodies needed for multiplex elisa which is precursor to a pathology lab in vitro diagnostic (ivd) test
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.