BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
Nov 10 American Airlines Group Inc :
* Transport Workers Union - members approved a new five-year contract, which goes into effect on Nov. 21
* Transport Workers Union - represent 330 flight crew training instructors and simulator pilot instructors at american airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.