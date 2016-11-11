Mainland Chinese firms expand property footprint in Hong Kong, set to fuel price rises
* Chinese companies snap up 29 pct of new land in past 2 years
Nov 10 Cervus Equipment Corp :
* Cervus reaches agreement for sale and lease-back of real estate portfolio
* Cervus Equipment -entered into definitive agreement with single purchaser for long-term sale and leaseback of about $55.7 million of real estate currently owned by co
* Anticipates sale and leaseback transaction will result in a gain on sale between $3 million to $4 million
* After retiring mortgages associated with properties expects net free cash flow of approximately $27 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinese companies snap up 29 pct of new land in past 2 years
* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.