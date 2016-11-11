BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* Audited Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016 And Declaration Of Scrip Dividend And Cash Dividend Alternative
* FY revenue: +12 pct to R16 404 million
* FY headline earnings per share increased to: +7.0 pct
* FY headline earnings per share 192.5 cents versus 179.9 cents year earlier
* Final dividend of 92 cents per share: +7.1 pct
* Southern Africa will take advantage of growth opportunities in 2017 through addition of 15 acute healthcare beds, 81 mental health beds
* Prospects for Poland remain uncertain due to lack of clarity around pricing impacted by government regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.