BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
* Is in discussions regarding a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.