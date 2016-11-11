UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Nov 11 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* To build advanced materials manufacturing facility in Michigan, USA
* In first phase, Oerlikon plans to invest approximately $50 million in facility
* Group expects to initially employ approximately 70 staff in Plymouth township
* Facility is expected to be operational by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 27 Thyssenkrupp is committed to pursuing a European merger with Tata Steel as it still sees progress in Tata's efforts to free itself of a large UK pension deficit, Thyssenkrupp's chief executive said on Friday.