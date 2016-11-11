UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Cabbeen Fashion Ltd
* Yibin as vendor, Yang as guarantor and cabbeen china as purchaser entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration of rmb56.3 million
* Cabbeen china has agreed to acquire, land use right in land together with construction-in-progress of a logistics park, from Yibin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources