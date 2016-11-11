Nov 11 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 93.9 million euros versus 50.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 3.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Revises its outlook for 2016 as complete outsourcing agreements involve factors that cannot be fully defined until in final quarter

* Sais growth in demand for social services has been slightly weaker than expected

* Consolidated revenue is now expected to be about 400 million euros in 2016 (previously to exceed 400 million euros)

* 2016 adjusted EBIT margin is expected to improve compared to 2015