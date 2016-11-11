Nov 11 Navamedic ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue 65.2 million Norwegian crowns ($7.80 million) versus 61.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 1.8 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* In Q4 will continue its focus on bringing Sippi to additional European and other selected international markets

* Is preparing for introduction of Sippi in USA, which is currently scheduled for late 2017