BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Navamedic ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 65.2 million Norwegian crowns ($7.80 million) versus 61.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 1.8 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* In Q4 will continue its focus on bringing Sippi to additional European and other selected international markets
* Is preparing for introduction of Sippi in USA, which is currently scheduled for late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3596 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.