BRIEF-Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
* Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
Nov 11 Bkw Ag
* Says sells its Swissgrid convertible loan to Credit Suisse at a nominal value of around 97 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax
* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent losses