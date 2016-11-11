BRIEF-UBS CEO says appropriately provisioned for RMBS cases
* UBS CEO says believes we are appropriately provisioned for rmbs cases
Nov 11 Bobst Group SA :
* Expects FY sales slightly exceeding 1.40 billion Swiss francs ($1.42 billion) (previously: 1.35 - 1.40 billion francs)
* FY net result will no longer be lower than the restated net result for 2015 (67.1 million francs, as previously announced), but will exceed this level
* Sees FY 2016 operating result (EBIT) to increase to around 7 pct of sales (previously: similar to restated operating result for 2015 of 83.9 million francs). Source text: bit.ly/2eXPdTj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9856 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined