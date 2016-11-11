UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Oriflame Holding Ag
* Oriflame Q3 local currency sales increased by 12% and euro sales increased by 6% TO E278.9M
* Says year to date sales development is approximately 13% in local currency and development in q4 to date is approximately 7% in local currency
* Q3 operating margin was 9.0% (7.3%), impacted by -160 bps from currencies, and operating profit e25.2m
* Number of active consultants decreased by 5% to 2.6m
* Says local currency sales development in q4-to-date reflects slightly tougher comparables in beginning of quarter as well as volatility in some markets
* Reuters poll: oriflame q3 sales were seen at 280 million eur, ebit at 25.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources