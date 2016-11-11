Nov 11 KTM Industries AG

* primary listing on six swiss exchange as of november 14, 2016

* Says shares of ktm industries ag are to be traded for first time on six swiss exchange on november 14, 2016

* Says international private placement is expected during q1 of 2017 in order to increase trading liquidity, broaden shareholder base

* Says will apply to vienna stock exchange to switch from "prime market" segment to "standard market (auction)" segment as of end of march 2017