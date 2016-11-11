UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 KTM Industries AG
* primary listing on six swiss exchange as of november 14, 2016
* Says shares of ktm industries ag are to be traded for first time on six swiss exchange on november 14, 2016
* Says international private placement is expected during q1 of 2017 in order to increase trading liquidity, broaden shareholder base
* Says will apply to vienna stock exchange to switch from "prime market" segment to "standard market (auction)" segment as of end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources