Nov 11 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* For full year, revenues at or slightly above previous year's level and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 6-8 percent is expected

* 9-month revenues were more or less flat at previous year's level of about 534 million euros ($582.49 million)

* 9-month adjusted EBIT levelled at 32.4 million euros, compared to 54.8 million euros in previous-year

* Current order intake indicates that order backlog by year end will be above previous year's level